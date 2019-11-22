Frederick John Ball, 72, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Frederick was born Feb. 4, 1947 in Hibbing, to John and Minnie (Nyhus) Ball. He graduated from Nashwauk/Keewatin High School in 1965. He was in the National Guard before enlisting in the Army from 1965-1967, serving in Vietnam. He went to Staples Technical School in 1978, studying to be a machinist. He also attended Sandstone Technical School in 1988 for welding. He married Susan Schenck on April 4, 1992 in Hibbing.
Frederick worked at Range Steel and at Furin and Shea. He was a welder and shift foreman at R.C. Fab, retiring in 2011 due to his health. He was a self employed welder and fabricator throughout his career.
Frederick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in later years his computer, gardening, dining out, building and repairing anything. He was always helping and encouraging others. He was a caring friend to all. Frederick was a very dedicated man with a wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his spouse, Sue Ball of Hibbing; mother, Minnie Ball of Nashwauk; children, Fred Ball of Warren, Pa., and Josh (Andrea) Anderson of St. Cloud, Minn.; brothers, Robert “Tiny” Ball of Savage, Minn., Chuck (Patty) Ball of Nashwauk, Carl (Terri) Ball of Hermantown, Minn.; brother-in-law, Al (Connie) Schenck; sisters, Carol (Al) Kastonek of Pengilly and Jane (Glenn) Blair of Nashwauk; grandchildren, Nelson and Casey Ball of Warren, Pa., and Isabella Anderson of St. Cloud, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Greg, Jeff, Nancy (Tony), Dan, Lori, Heather, Chrissy, Jessie, Braxton, Adam, Mandi, John, Mike and Matt; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends; life long friend, Dennis Eskeli; and beloved dog, Monarch.
Frederick was preceded in death by his father, John Ball in 1995; his brother, Edward (Cookie) Ball in 2011; and an infant brother.
Funeral: At Fred's request, no memorial will be held. A private gathering of close friends and family will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
