Frank Baraga, 88, lifelong resident of Keewatin, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1930, to Andrew and Jennie (Raushel) in Keewatin. Frank was employed with Burlington Northern Railroad as track maintenance. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin, and Keewatin Men’s Club. Frank was a kind and gentle soul, he was friendly to all. Frank was also known for being Santa Claus for the town of Keewatin for many years.
Frank is survived by his sister-in-law, Maxine Baraga, Keewatin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jennie; four brothers: John, Victor, Stanley and Edward; and two sisters, Genieve Bundza and Molly Nosan.
Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family members at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Joe Sobolik will celebrate the Mass.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center and Fairview Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence for Frank, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
