Floyd B. ‘Govie’ Olson

Floyd B. “Govie” Olson, 88, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Spectrum Carefree Living in Virginia.

Please join his family Saturday, Oct.19, at the Elk’s Club in Virginia. A program and reception to honor “Govie” will begin at 2 p.m.

Obituary to follow.

