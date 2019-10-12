Floyd B. “Govie” Olson, 88, of Gilbert, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Spectrum Carefree Living in Virginia.
He was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Schley Location, Gilbert to Ragnar and Alice Olson. In 1948 Govie graduated from Gilbert High School where he had participated in many activities including speech, yearbook and press club. He also played football, ran track, and captained the Buccaneer basketball team. He then attended Virginia Junior College where, as captain of the Greyhounds, he led his basketball team to the national tournament in Kansas. In 1953 he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Macalester College where he was also the captain of the Scots basketball team. Govie served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and later earned his master’s degree in education from UMD. In 1956, Govie settled in the Cook area with his family and began his 34-year teaching career at Cook High School where he taught social studies and phy-ed. He also coached football, track, golf, and, most importantly, the Little Gophers basketball team. From 1977-1979 he announced all of the basketball games at Vermilion Community College. This led to his 37 year stretch announcing sports for Virginia High School where he became known as the “Voice of the Blue Devils.” In 2016 Govie was inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Honor in recognition of his outstanding service to the game of basketball. Although he was involved in thousands of basketball games over the course of his lifetime, the sport was not everything to Govie. He also very much enjoyed his time assisting residents at the Essentia Care Center in Virginia where he logged over 20,000 hours volunteering between the years 1994 and 2017. In recognition of his time at the Care Center, in 2000 the residents unanimously voted to name their dining room Govie’s Diner, and in 2009 he was named Northern St. Louis County Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer. Also, in 2005 his hometown of Gilbert recognized his volunteer work by naming him Grand Marshal of the Third of July Parade. One of the Gilbert projects dear to Govie was his role as treasurer for the Restoration of the Magdalen Feyerisen Auditorium. Miss Feyerisen, his high school English teacher, greatly influenced his flair for public speaking and remained his all-time favorite teacher. In addition to enjoying all his community service projects, Govie also loved his golf outings with his friends, his lunches with his brothers, and his visits with his kids and grandkids. He loved writing poetry, doing yardwork, entering Christmas lighting contests, and dancing his wife Betty all across the country from one polka fest to another. Govie was a humble man who never really believed he deserved much attention or praise. He had a great sense of humor, a warm smile, and an unforgettable voice. He will be deeply missed.
Govie is survived by his wife, Betty and her daughter, Wendy (Jay) Brenk of Duluth; his children John (Jane) Marconett of Sun City West, Susan (Rick) Aune of Lake Vermilion-Cook, Robert (Renee’) Marconett of Canyon, Arlyn Ferguson of Cook, and Patti (Paula) Olson-Williams of Barnum; his grandchildren: Rachel (Reid) Stanley, Brian Marconett, Zach (Rochelle) Marconett, Thomas (Monique) Aune, Matthew (Deana) Aune, Spencer (Stacy) Aune, Andrew (Nikki) Aune, Haley (Chris) Murphy, Corey (Kevin) Christofferson, Joey (Judy) Clarkson, Jamie (Raymond) Clarkson, Brandon (Whitney) Ferguson, and Reuben Olson-Williams; his twenty-four great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; his siblings, Marian Wickman of Blaine, Robert Olson of Aurora, and Melvin Olson of Osseo; his many special nephews and nieces and a multitude of dear and loving friends.
Govie was preceded in death by his parents, Ragnar and Alice Olson; son, Michael Marconett; grandson, Brent Marconett; siblings, Harold Olson, Joyce Kaiser, Richard Olson, and Ralph Olson.
Please join Govie’s family Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Elk’s Club in Virginia. A program and reception in his honor will begin at 2 p.m.
Govie’s family would like to thank the staff at Spectrum Carefree Living and East Range Hospice for their care and support.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home www.zmsfuneralhome.com
