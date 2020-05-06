Eve Ann (Betters) Rutherford

Eve Rutherford, 64, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020.
She was born June 30, 1955, in Hibbing, the daughter of late Angeline and George Betters. Eve attended Hibbing High School. She married Thomas J. Rutherford in April of 1980. Eve loved spending time with friends and family most of all. Her grandchildren held the biggest part of her heart. She worked at Golden Crest Nursing Home for over 20 years, where she made many lifetime friends. Eve enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino with friends and family. Eve couldn’t wait for it to warm up in the spring so she could have a barbeque. She also loved being at the lake and going out in the boat, as long as it wasn’t too choppy and the sun was shining. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved having her grandkids over to decorate, cut out cookies and sneak them early Christmas presents, because she just couldn’t wait. Eve was very special to many people and will be deeply missed.
Eve is survived by her four children: sons, Chad (Jessie) Rutherford, Joe (Beckie) Rutherford, Mike (Beth Kangas) Rutherford, and daughter Carly (Derek) Bautch; grandchildren: Ilexa Rutherford, Cody Rutherford, Tyler Rutherford, Tommy Rutherford, Ben Kangas, Derek Bautch Jr., Jack Bautch, Max Bautch and Rudy Bautch, brothers, Roger (Diane) Betters, Dan (Shirley) Betters, Kevin Betters; and sister-in-law, Marcia Betters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Angeline Betters; husband, Tom; and brother, Gordan Betters.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.