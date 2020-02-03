Esther Mae Partch, 85, formerly of Hibbing/Newport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Esther is survived by her children, Ken (Rose), Steve (Pen), David (Cindy) and Tom; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sons, Marty and Richard; daughter, Patricia Schneider.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St., Newport, MN 55055
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to, Newport Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, MN, 651-459-2483.
