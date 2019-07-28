Ernest H. Korpi passed away Oct. 22, 2018, at the age of 92.

Funeral: Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ernie’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Valentini’s in Chisholm.

Burial: Ernie was cremated at the Cremation Society in Duluth at the time of his death.

Memorials: Are preferred to Chisholm Community Foundation.

