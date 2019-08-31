Erica Nicole Gallus (Stewart)

Erica Nicole Gallus (Stewart), age 35, born Sept. 22, 1983, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Aug. 29, 2019.

Erica loved life, and adored being a mother of her two beautiful children. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter and sister. She also loved animals and as such had a dog and two cats. Erica loved everyone unconditionally.

Her job as a Starbucks barista, she took seriously. She loved work and fell in love with everyone she worked with and met through her job. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Gallus; her two children, Mason and Kensley Gallus; her parents, Michael and Stephanie Stewart; and her twin sister, Rebecca F. Bogle and family.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Louise.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Visitation: A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with the Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit, www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

