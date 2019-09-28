Emy L. Capouch, age 37, of Hibbing, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Fairview Range Medical Center with her parents by her side.
Emy was born Sept. 28, 1981, in Fargo, N.D., to Mark and Debra Capouch. She was born with Spina Bifida and persevered through the many complications that came with her diagnosis. Emy graduated from Hibbing High School’s Class of 2001. She was her brother and sister’s biggest fan at all their sporting and life events. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin and staying connected with everyone through her cell phone. She worked for The Range Center and was an artist at SOHO Arts store in Hibbing.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Debbie Capouch of Hibbing; her sister, Janie (TJ) Heitz and their children, Henry and Phoebe of Grand Rapids; her brother, Peter (Beth) Capouch and their children, Colin and Noah of Plymouth, Minn.; and her paternal grandfather, Jack Capouch of Baudette, Minn. Emy had very special relationships with her uncles, aunts and cousins. Emy’s additional family includes her roommates, Mark, Danny and Pam, as well as the many amazing caregivers of the Range Center.
Funeral: Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Hibbing.
Visitation: will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SOHO Arts of Hibbing, where Emy and her Range Center Family create beautiful pieces of art and jewelry.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.