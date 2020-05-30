Emma Betts

Emma (Emmy) Frances Lena Kukich Betts, 96, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at River Grand Senior Living.
Emmy was born in 1924 to Joe and Antonia (Antoinette) Kukich in Chisholm. She grew up in the Bennett Location and attended Keewatin High School. After graduating she moved to Grand Rapids and worked at the Pokegama Hotel. Soon she joined the United States Navy “WAVES” and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. She also attended Beauty School in St. Paul, MN. In 1945, Emmy married Theodore (Ted) Betts Jr. Emmy and Ted settled in Grand Rapids, where they raised nine children.
Emmy had many talents and was very active throughout her life. She was an expert seamstress, a maestro in the kitchen, and was a talented artist and loved to draw. In 1964 Emmy opened up her own beauty shop in the lower level of her house. “Emmy’s Kut ‘N’ Kurl” served as a social hub for many women of the community until she retired in the mid-90s.
In her spare time, Emmy adored dancing and playing card games. She was very active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer and at the age of 80 got a hole-in-one at Pokegama Golf Course. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved bonfires. What Emmy loved most of all was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
One of Emmy’s regrets was that she never went to school to become a teacher. Yet Emmy was always teaching. Emmy was precise and articulate. Like the best teachers, she led by example and tried to instill in her children and grandchildren a strong sense of self-worth. She wasn’t afraid to make mistakes and had a smile for everyone.
Emmy is survived by her children: Georgene Roblyer, James (Tyanne) Betts, Debra Smith (Ron Steuck), Janelle (Tom) Sloan, Patricia Clusiau, Bobbie Jo Baker, Kimberly Betts (Steve Ballantine), Michel Betts, Richard (Mary) Betts; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents; infant daughter, Margaret Rose; sister, Josephine Argir; brother, Robert Kukich; and two grandchildren.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rev. Seth Gogolin will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Burial: Will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
