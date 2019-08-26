Elizabeth M. Thouin, also known as “Petie,” 95, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Rochester, Minn., and Hibbing, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home in Tucson.
She was born July 4, 1924 to Edward and Anna (Polasky) Micka in Hibbing. Elizabeth was joined in marriage to her husband Joseph in October 1947. She graduated from Hibbing High School and received her B.A. in English from the College of St. Catherine. In her later years Elizabeth was the Chair of the Library Board and a member of the Architectural Committee in Leisure World in Mesa, Ariz. She loved creative writing, music, interior decorating, painting, reading and especially spending time with her family at the cabin. She decorated the first Hospice Room in Hibbing.
She is survived by her children: David (Carol) Thouin, Richard Thouin, Celine (Del Stubbs) Thouin, Zoe Thouin, Veronica (Patrick Claflin) Thouin, Monique (Robert) Kantor; grandchildren: Nick (Steph) and Christopher Thouin, Phil and Paul (Katie) Thouin, Ruth (James) Hein, Robert Hick, Joseph, Brian and Lydia Kantor; great-grandchildren, Leah and William Hein; sister, Marian Pearson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anna; husband, Joseph; her sister, Carol (Sister Mary Virginia) Micka; and her niece, Anne Pearson Gerber.
Services are pending with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
