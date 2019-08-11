Elizabeth “Betty” Barsness, 86, of Bovey, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
Betty was born in 1933 to Edmond and Cecelia Bernier in Lambert Township, Minn. She graduated from Oklee High School. Betty and Lloyd Barsness were united in marriage on Nov.11, 1949, in Oklee, Minn., and later moved to Grand Rapids, where they made their home.
Betty had many interests and loves in life. She loved gardening, cooking, and especially baking. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings with her children and grandchildren where she could have everyone sample the new recipes she had tried. Betty loved feeding and watching her birds, knitting and crocheting, reading and watching game shows, as well as attending the Fifties Club and playing bingo with Jodi and Flo.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Michael) Riley of Hibbing, Linda (Nelson) Dean of Saltillo, Texas; sons: David (Patsy) Barsness of Grand Rapids, Larry (Debbie) Barsness of Grand Rapids, Brian (Becky) Barsness of Lake City, Minn.; son-in-law, Ed Castle; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; son, Lloyd Jr; daughter, Debbie Castle; grandson, Elijah Barsness; two great-grandchildren, Hope Michelle Versich and Adam Lloyd Castle; and sister, Florence Dunham.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. Rev Ben Buchanan will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
