Elizabeth Anne Gerow Muhar

Elizabeth A. Muhar, 95, Grand Rapids, formerly of Hibbing, passed quietly on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Hibbing to Italian immigrant parents and was a lifelong Hibbing resident.
Elizabeth was known for her gardening and canning skills. She loved to cook all things Italian. Her family enjoyed homemade bread, pizza, antipasto and potica. She loved her family beyond measure and she was beloved in return.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Nancy Grose, Grand Rapids, and Roxanne “Rocky” (Jon) Roche-Lundstrom, Pengilly; her son, Robert “Bubba” Gerow, Hibbing; her brother, Benny Guidarelli, Portland, Ore.; grandchildren: Rachel Guidarelli, Robin Gerow, Erikka (John) Demuth, Gregg Grose, Betty (Kevin) Pollock and Susan Roche, three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Gerow and Joseph Muhar; son, James Gerow; sisters, Ena Guidarelli and Sue Hoban; parents, Frank and Philomena (Colalillo) Guidarelli; and special friend, Walter Sakki.
Funeral: Services for Elizabeth will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Terry Tilton will officiate.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
