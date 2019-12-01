Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ (Lind) Olin

Elizabeth A. (Lind) Olin, 69, longtime resident of Hibbing passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home after a long illness.

She was born Jan. 28, 1950, to Harold and Rita (Locke) Lind in Hibbing. She was a 1968 graduate of Hibbing High School. She later attended college at Mankato State University and University of Minnesota-Duluth.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Chris) Murray; son, Michael Olin; grandchildren: Amelia and Ivy Murray, and Alixandra and Lindsay Olin; brothers: Robert (Karen), Art (Kathy), and Roger (Virginia) Lind; and her sister, Debra (Lind) Pearson.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lind in 1985, and Rita (Lind) Eisenman in 2015.

Funeral: Per Betsy’s request, there will be a memorial service announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Betsy, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

