Elaine P. Schmidt, longtime resident of Angora, Minn., died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Ernest and Rhoda Zafke. Elaine was united in marriage to Lawrence Schmidt on March 31, 1979, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Angora.
Elaine worked as a homemaker, and held several other jobs as well. Primarily, Elaine cared for people, and was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Richard Zoschke of Bellflower, Calif., Wayne (Silvia) Olson of Brentwood, Calif., Mary (Michael) Taittonen of Hibbing, Robert (Kelly) Olson of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Nancy (Warren) Voigt of Clearwater, Minn.; siblings: Carole Sitters of Bovey, Minn., Karen (Tony) Olivarez of St. Paul, Minn., and Jerry (Sue) Zafke of St. Paul, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ernest; and an infant child.
Funeral: A private service will be held in the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Robert Hodge will officiate.
Burial: Interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
