Elaine M. Maruska, 74, of Zim, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Bemidji, Minn., to Frank E. and Ruby E. (Nelson) Diedrich. Elaine graduated from Greenway High School and was united in marriage to Jerome V. Maruska on Feb. 12, 1966, in Coleraine. Following their marriage, Elaine became a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, quilting, puzzles, attending country shows and time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome; son, Larry (Sherry) Maruska; daughters, Loraine (Mike) Garson and Carol (Dean) Spragg; grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Frieholtz, Christopher Garson, Ashely (Trent) Fore, Tanya Garson (fiancé, Dylan Whirley), Crystal (Ron) Smith, Austin Maruska and Gianna Spragg; brothers, Bernard Diedrich, Alvin Diedrich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Diedrich; and her parents.
Visitation and viewing will be from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. (Social distancing will be in place and no more than 10 people will be allowed at one time.)
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at Zim Cemetery.
