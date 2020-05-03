Elaine Charlotte Myrum, 96, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation in Hibbing.
She was born March 28, 1924, in Thief River Falls, Minn., the daughter of John and Palma (Bakken) Strand. She was a graduate of Thief River Falls High School. Elaine was united in marriage to Howard Myrum in November of 1945 in the Oak Park Lutheran Church in Oklee, Minn.
Elaine was owner/operator of the Parts & Paint store in Hibbing for 35 years. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, the Sons of Norway, snowmobile clubs and dance clubs. She enjoyed many happy years on Balsam Lake with family.
Elaine is survived by her daughter: Marylene (Arnold) Ronne of Hibbing; Marylene’s children: Kristine (Tony Galatz) Nelson, and John (Michelle) Kukkonen; grandchildren: Sierrarose Nelson, Kelly (Jeremy) Kukkonen, and Dylan (Riley) Kukkonen; stepchildren: Bill (Lori) Ronne, and Nancee (Brad) Strgar; stepgrandchildren: Megan Majkich and Molly Majkich; and stepgreat- granddaughter: Emma Majkich; daughter: Judy (Rick) Lund of Edina, Minn.; Judy’s children: Andrew (Joni) Lund, Jonathan (Rebecca) Lund, and Sarah (Joe) Petterson; and grandchildren: Hannah, Tom, Charlie, and Jack Lund, Siri and Esben Lund, and Matthew and Leah Petterson; and sisters-in-law: Lillian Myrum, Arlyce Myrum, Mavis Myrum, and Jenny Rossi.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; sisters: Lorene Hedalen and Bernice Wiener; and brothers: Kenneth Strand and Clifford “Chipper” Strand.
Funeral: A private service will be held at a later date.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the Balsam Twp. Cemetery.
Memorials: Are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
