Eileen G. Darbo, 65, of Hibbing, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at her home in Hibbing. Eileen had been a resident of Hibbing for the past 25 years.
She was born on Sept. 24,1954, in Virginia. Eileen loved spending time with her family and especially her husband Dean. She enjoyed playing scrabble, fishing and camping as her pastimes.
She is survived by her daughters, Joann Spolar, Virginia, and Roxanne M. Spolar, Palo; brothers, John (Diane) Angellar, Kinney, and Ric Angellar, Hibbing; three grandchildren, Steven Carlson Jr., Jesse (Brittany) Taylor, and Cole Carlson, and her dear friend, Kerry Taylor, Lakeland.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Darbo; parents; brother, Earle Angellar; and dear friend, Steve Carlson.
Funeral: Per Eileen’s request there will be private family services held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
