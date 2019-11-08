Edythe Oman Johnson, 86, died on May 24, 2019, in Urbana, Ill.
She was born to Theodore and Ingrid Oman, Sept. 29, 1932, in Hibbing. Edythe graduated from Chisholm High School in 1950, and received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, in 1954, and a master of arts degree from Northwestern University in 1958.
Edythe taught elementary school in Racine, Wis., and La Grange, Ill. Her first music teaching position was in Rochester. For many years, she taught music in Naperville at Naper, Elmwood, Maplebrook, and Meadow Glens schools. Edythe taught piano from her home and at North Central College. Additionally, she accompanied many young soloists, elementary school orchestras, student choirs and professional vocalists and instrumentalists. Music and music education were Edythe’s lifelong passions with early roots in listening to radio broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera and school projects about music and musicians. As a grandmother she proudly enjoyed attending concerts involving her granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David C. Johnson; children, Jenny Marie Johnson and Erik O. Johnson; and two granddaughters.
Funeral: Edythe will be inurned at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, the columbarium of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Naperville, Ill.
