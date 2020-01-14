Edward L. Brandenburger, 71, of Hibbing, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born Feb. 3, 1948, to Alfred and Ruth (Middlestead) Brandenburger in Aberdeen, S.D. Edward completed two years of schooling at Dunwoody, completing an electrical program. He later was employed with hearing aid repair in Minneapolis, Minn. He had been a resident of Hibbing for the past 18 years and resided for almost six years in Side Lake before coming to Hibbing. He was a faithful AA member for 40 years. He enjoyed reading, and audio books, flowers, and gardening earlier on in his life.

He is survived by his siblings, Helen (Larry) Gazelka, Yuma, Ariz., Sylvia (Mike) Snyder, Britt,, and Leonard Brandenburger, Side Lake; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Brandenburger.

Funeral: Per Edward’s request, there will be private graveside services held in May at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries