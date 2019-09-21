Edward J. Norgord, 71, of Pengilly, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home.
Edward was born in 1948, to Victor and Mary (Kisner) Norgord in Chicago, Ill., and grew up in the Trout Lake area. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1966, IJC in 1969, and Bemidji State in 1971. Ed was employed as a mechanical designer at Abe Mathews, purchaser at Blandin, and a mechanical designer at Barr Engineering. Ed and Deanna (Serich) were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marble.
Ed was a member of St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deanna; three daughters: Angela Misgen of Lakeville, Melissa (John) Bjerke of Dayton, and Katherine (Ronnie) Borders of Oceanside, Calif.; sister, Marilyn Gutierrez-Spagnoli; brother, Charlie Norgord of Bovey; sister and brother-in-laws, Susan (Tom) Riehle, Nancy (Tim) Thomas, Rosemary (Ken) Maki, Barbie (Jim) , and Rich (Kristi) Serich; seven grandchildren: Christopher Misgen, Aliyah, Samantha and Hadley Bjerke, and Malia, Judah and Alexandra Borders; and many nieces and nephews. Ed will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother and father-in-law, Gen and Mike Serich.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation: Will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the church. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate.
Burial: Will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.
