Edward Jaglowski, age 60, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Ed was born in Hibbing, Oct. 29, 1958, to Alexander and Carmilla (Leone) Jaglowski. He worked various occupations around the Iron Range. In the last 11 years, Ed was a member of the Hibbing congregation of the Jehovah’s Witness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Carmilla.
Funeral: Memorial service for Ed will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment: will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
