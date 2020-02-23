Edmond W. Haanpaa

Edmond W. Haanpaa, 73, of Chisholm, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth.

He was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Chisholm, to Walter and Betty (Fesnick) Haanpaa. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a lifelong Chisholm resident. Ed was united in marriage on Nov. 6, 1970, in Hibbing to Janice G. Leustek. He worked for U.S. Steel as a maintenance coordinator for 32 years. Ed was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed a “Jack of all trades.”

Ed is survived by his extended family, several nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; brother, Leslie Haanpaa.

Funeral: In accordance with Ed’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service in the Spring at Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

