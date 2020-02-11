Edmond A. Dobson

Edmond A. Dobson, 73, of Chisholm, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, of natural causes at his home.

He was born on March 31, 1946, in Chisholm, to Rex and Bernice (Fisher) Dobson. He was a Chisholm High School graduate and a lifelong Iron Range resident. Ed was united in marriage to Deanna Vukich. He had worked in construction and with the Sherman Mining Company before becoming a self-employed carpenter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a United States Army veteran serving in Germany.

Ed is survived by his siblings: Roy (Barb) Dobson, Sharon (Bob) Fulton, LeRoy Dobson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna; and a brother, Norman.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm with Rev. Brian Birk officiating.

Burial: Inurnment will take place at Chisholm Cemetery in the Spring.

To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edmond Dobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries