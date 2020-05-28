Duane T. Erickson, 83, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., and formerly a longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes.
He was born June 26, 1936, in Clearbrook, Minn., the son of Theodore and Pearl (Hanson) Erickson. He was a graduate of Clearbrook High School, Moorhead State University and Bemidji State University where he earned his Master’s Degree. He was united in marriage to Irene L. Solsten on April 12, 1958, in Fosston, Minn.
Duane was the Director of Financial Aid and Counseling at Hibbing Community College. He was a Social Studies and PE teacher, coached basketball, football, wrestling, and track, and was a referee and multiple sports official. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing where he was a past president of the congregation and coordinator of the White Elephant Sale. He was later a member of the Ecumen Emmanuel Chapel. In Hibbing he served on the Hospital advisory board, and was a member of the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge 058, and the state and regional financial aid and counseling association. He served his community well, was a strong leader and was an excellent keynote speaker with a witty sense of humor. He was well known for his kind, quiet, caring demeanor; and his hard work ethic and character. He helped many students throughout his career, but no one more than his own family, children, and grandchildren. He was always willing to listen with a care and concern. That was usually followed by valuable advice, but only if you asked for it. He loved spending time with family, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities and sports events, and socializing with friends. He enjoyed church, sports, fishing and boating, dancing and playing cards. He loved hosting family and friends at his home on Island Lake with his wife, Irene. They thoroughly enjoyed lake life.
Duane is survived by his daughters: Tracy (Phil) Delich of Eveleth, Terry Erickson of Superior, Wis., and Lisa (Paul) Weber of Detroit Lakes; his son: Ted (Taunya) Erickson of Buhl; siblings: Joanne (Bill) Halan of Lake Zurich, Ill., Durwood (Shirley) Erickson of Thief River Falls, Minn., and Darris (Paulette) Erickson of Coon Rapids, Minn.; five grandchildren; Nicole (Frank) Panzer, Ben (Amanda) Delich, Kristoffer Peterson, Josie Delich (Carl) Babich, Austin (Zoe) Weber; four great-grandchildren: Charlie Panzer, Crystal Babich, Nora Delich, and Jordyn Panzer; and many friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ecumen staff of Detroit Lakes and Hospice of the Red River Valley for their compassion and excellent care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Pearl Erickson; parents- in-law: Otto and Ruby Solsten; wife, Irene; brothers, Dennis and Douglas Erickson; sisters: Marilyn Bonnet, Shirley Lagerstrom, baby Erickson, Sharon Erickson, and Cheryl Pliska; and sister-in-law: Katherine Caskey.
Funeral: A private service will be held on Friday, June 5, for immediate family only. The family plans to have a public Celebration of Life service at a later date with extended family and friends when it is safe and allowed.
Private family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com. Cards can be sent to Duane Erickson Family c/o Lisa Weber 1223 Riverside Drive, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.