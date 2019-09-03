Duane Allen Hyatt, 78, formerly of Hibbing, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Duane served 24 years in the Air Force and continued with 20 years of Civil Service. He served as Commander of AMVETS POST 78 and several years as First Vice Commander, and continued his Lifetime Membership of service to fellow members of Armed forces as a leader in AMVETS. He was also a member of American Legion Post 221 in Niceville, Fla.
Duane is survived by his son, Thomas Hyatt of Niceville, Fla.; daughter, Kim Hyatt of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Thad (Carol) Hyatt of Blaine, Minn., Robert (Bonnie) Hyatt of Hibbing; and sister, Joan Zelinski of Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thad and Pearl (Nelson) Hyatt; and sisters: Ardis Hyatt, Lavonne Cyr, Kay Hyatt and Betty Gustafson.
Funeral: Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Heritage Gardens Funeral Home in Niceville, Fla.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Burial: Interment will follow at the Heritage Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Heritage Gardens Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at heritagegardensfuneralhome.com.
