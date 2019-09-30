Dr. Raymond James Abel Jr.

Dr. Raymond (Rabel) James Abel Jr., D.C., 81, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born to Raymond Sr. and Signe (Lampi) Abel on Feb. 23, 1938 in Hibbing. Rabel was a 1956 graduate of Hibbing High School. He graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo., in 1962 and continued in that career as a chiropractor his entire life. He practiced in Texa-Tonka, Minn., and shortly after that in St. Louis Park, Minn., with his brother, Dr. Leonard Abel, D.C., after graduation until 1975. He then moved to Hibbing where he practiced until his passing. He was a proud member of Hibbing Rotary. He was in the Army National Guard and was an Eagle Scout.
Rabel is survived by long time friend, Ione Tomasetti; former wife and mother of his children, Mona (Meittunen) Abel, son, Dr. Scott (Dr. Sarah) Abe; daughter, Melanie Schomber; brother, Dr. Leonard (Chris) Abel; and five grandchildren: JR Schomber, Gunnar Abel, Cedric Abel, Dieter Abel and Sigurd Abel. He will be missed by all as well as his cousin, Janelle Howard; and his 15 nieces and nephews, their spouses and their families as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Signe (Lampi) Abel; sisters, Carol (Abel) Mattson, and Sharon (Abel) Hudelson; brother-in-law, Warren Hudelson.
Rabel will be greatly missed at deer camp and meals there will not be the same without his famous red sauce, beef roast, venison fondue and bean soup. If you have never had a Special Export with him over a conversation, you missed out. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends. Class reunions with the Class of ‘56 were always a major event in his life as he always looked forward to seeing everyone.
Funeral: The Celebration of Life will take place at Valentini's Supper Club in Chisholm from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a service shortly after 1 p.m. and reception to follow.
