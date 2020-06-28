Douglas W. Lenzen, 63, of Bear River, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Doug was born on March 2, 1957, in Hammond, Ind., to Robert and Joan Lenzen. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army until 1996. In 1989, Doug started at Hibbing Taconite and was working there until the present.
He is survived by his life long partner, Judy Anderson; three stepchildren, Ben (Tera), Casey (Angela) and Courtney (Jim) Schnortz; sister, Terryl (Michael) McLafferty; brother, Patrick; one niece, Jazzy; one nephew, Patrick; aunt, Delores Nelson; eight stepgrandchildren: Jasmine, Lexiss, Brielle, Cece, Remi, Daisy, Scout and London; extended relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joan; and brother, Robert Jr.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Living Stones Fellowship, 7530 Hwy 5 in Side Lake. The service will be live streamed through the church’s Facebook page. Rev. John Krhin will officiate. Fellowship will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Chisholm.
