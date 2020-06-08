Dorothy Mae Haverkamp

Dorothy Haverkamp, 91, of Chisholm, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Dorothy was born Oct. 13, 1928, to Oscar and Sophie (Anderson) Olson in Pelican Rapids, Minn. Dorothy went to school in Cormorant and Pelican Rapids and later graduated from Detroit Lakes High School. She also took business courses at colleges in Detroit Lakes and Billings, Mont. On April 3, 1948, Dorothy married Arthur “Red” Haverkamp. Dorothy lived in Hibbing from 1948 to 1957 and in Detroit lakes from 1957 to 1968. While living in Detroit Lakes Dorothy worked for the City Engineering Office, Wilcox Lumber Co. and worked in the church office in Detroit Lakes. In 1968 Dorothy moved back to Hibbing where she worked at Knapp Engineering, Schirmer’s Plumbing and Heating and the Hibbing Assembly of God Church until 1989. From 1957 to 1997 Dorothy was also involved in teaching Sunday School. Dorothy Mae was a member of Abundant Life Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, being a homemaker for the family and attending her grandson’s football, basketball and baseball games throughout his high school career.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Phillip Haverkamp and Fayette (Gerald) Gibson; grandchildren, Crystal Dombrovske, Travis (Nikki Rose) Gibson and Donovan Gibson; great-grandchildren, Fanci Williams, Sir Williams, Ceelie Rose Gibson, Channer Gibson; and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Sophie; husband, Arthur “Red;” sister, Ellen; brother, Ordean; and niece, Valerie Sanders.
Funeral: Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Abundant Life Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held from noon until the beginning of the service.
Burial: Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
