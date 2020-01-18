Dorothy Katharina Burt (Zimmer), 88, of Brainerd, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager, Minn.
Dorothy was born to Gustave and Laura (Callar) Freymiller on July 5, 1931, in Agra, India. Much of her childhood was spent in India with her five siblings, watching monkeys in the trees and enjoying mangoes, where her father was a missionary. She eventually moved to Minneapolis and began her forty-year nursing career. Dorothy’s kind, caring demeanor carried over in the raising of her six children and interactions with others. She maintained a strong faith throughout her life and was one of those rare, selfless people who gave more than she received.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Catherine Zimmer, Kenneth (Lisa) Zimmer, Judy (Tom) Gmach, Douglas (Mariateresa) Zimmer, Linda (Jon) Andersen, Steven (DeAnn) Zimmer; 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David K. Zimmer and Horace T. Burt.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Heritage Assembly of God, Baxter, Minn.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Interment will be at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Evangelical Church Missions.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.