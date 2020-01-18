Dorothy Katharina Burt (Zimmer)

Dorothy Katharina Burt (Zimmer), 88, of Brainerd, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager, Minn.

Dorothy was born to Gustave and Laura (Callar) Freymiller on July 5, 1931, in Agra, India. Much of her childhood was spent in India with her five siblings, watching monkeys in the trees and enjoying mangoes, where her father was a missionary. She eventually moved to Minneapolis and began her forty-year nursing career. Dorothy’s kind, caring demeanor carried over in the raising of her six children and interactions with others. She maintained a strong faith throughout her life and was one of those rare, selfless people who gave more than she received.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Catherine Zimmer, Kenneth (Lisa) Zimmer, Judy (Tom) Gmach, Douglas (Mariateresa) Zimmer, Linda (Jon) Andersen, Steven (DeAnn) Zimmer; 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, David K. Zimmer and Horace T. Burt.

Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Heritage Assembly of God, Baxter, Minn.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Evangelical Church Missions.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries