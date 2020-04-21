Dorothy Elizabeth (Mestek) Paolo, 93, of Hibbing passed peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing on Saturday, April 18, 2020. We are comforted in knowing that her granddaughter, Christa Fredette (Paolo), was allowed into the hospital to be with her in her final days.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1926, and was a lifelong resident of Hibbing. She was still baking into her 90's and enjoyed surrounding her dining room table with her many friends and family for coffee, goodies and conversation! She also liked to garden. She enjoyed working at the Mesaba Country and Algonquin clubs where many enjoyed her wonderful cooking! She also worked at the Sunrise Bakery for many years where she was responsible for the extra squirt (her way) of jelly in the bismarcks!
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen (LeRoy) Clewette of Hibbing; granddaughters: Stacy Paolo of Lutsen, Christa Fredette of Keewatin, Megan Neph (Michael) of Norfolk Va., Barbie Hyde of Silver Bay and Casey Maleska of Silver Bay; grandsons: Ken Hyde of Silver Bay and Michael Paolo of Flagstaff, Ariz.; several great-grandchildren and of course several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paolo; and son, James Paolo. She was the youngest of eight and is also preceded in death by sisters: Mary (John) Bovitz, Ann (Joe) Zadonic, Julie (Frank) Koslucher, Fran (George) Stimac; and brothers: John, Frank and Edward Mestek.
Funeral: Services are postponed to a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence, www.doughertyofhibbing.com
