Doris L. Klancher, 97, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hillcrest Alice in Hibbing.
She was born March 21, 1922, in Hibbing, the daughter of Alvin and Lilli (Christianson) Strehlow. She attended the North Hibbing Schools. She was united in marriage to Eddie Simonich in 1943, and following his death to Frank Klancher in 1963.
Doris worked as a telephone operator in North Hibbing, and then as a dental assistant for Dr. Baker. She later worked at L&M Supply in Hibbing. She was a member of the Hibbing Alliance Church and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing and the occasional trip to the casino.
Doris is survived by her son, Eddie Simonich; granddaughters, Jenna Fillman and Erica Simonich; great-granddaughters, Bianca “Tobi” Fillman and Carlyn Fillman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Leah Olson; grandsons, Matthew Simonich and Daniel Sinnott; and sisters, Joyce James and Lois McGowan.
The family would like to extend its appreciation to the staff of Hillcrest Alice.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Norton will officiate.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the Hibbing Park Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman family funeral home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online, please visit www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
