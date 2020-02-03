Donna Rae (Gothard) Scofield

Donna was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Hibbing and was a lifelong resident of Hibbing until her dementia would no longer allow her to live at home. Donna attended Hibbing High School and graduated in 1955. On Nov. 12, 1955, Donna married the love of her life, Clarence (Butch) Scofield. Together they raised their five children on a small hobby farm off of Dupont Road. Many wonderful memories were created through the years and generations on this farm. In April of 1995, Butch entered into Eternal life, and Donna continued to live on the farm and enjoyed when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit her. There was always the smell of baked goods to greet you at the door and she would sit in front of her picture window crocheting or knitting, watching the birds and waiting for family to come visit. Unfortunately her dementia would not allow her to remain in her home and in October of 2018 she moved to Bemidji for assisted living care. On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Donna entered Eternal life surrounded by her children.
Donna is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Gothard, Grand Rapids; her children: Marty (Jorgie Senich), Ballston Spa, N.Y., Lisa (Mark) Nielsen, Bloomington Minn., Todd (Mary Berklich), Bemidji, Minn., Gregg Scofield, Hibbing, and Patrick (Wendy Albers), Lake City, Minn; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and many wonderful loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Leona Gothard; brothers, Walter and Gerald Gothard; and her loving husband, Butch.
Donna’s final wish was to be a cadaver donor for medical students at the University of Minnesota.
Funeral: There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.
