Donna L. Kangas, 73, lifelong resident of Balkan Township and Chisholm, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Donna’s family was extremely blessed to have her as a part of it.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1946, in Chisholm to Theodore and Esther (Phillips) Ebert. She was a loving, kind, generous soul who always found a way to give if someone was in need. Animals were a priority too. She was an excellent cook and spent many years working restaurants and the meals-on-wheels program.
She is survived by her children: Charlene (Jason) Degroot, Brian Reich, William Reich; stepchildren: Jeff Kangas, Debbie Harju, Wendy Ross, Jamie Kangas; sisters: Brenda Ojala, Gail (Tony) Tekautz, Phyllis (Ray) Ojala, Connie (Jerry) LaFreniere; brother, Ted (Char) Ebert; special sister, Tran Baker; and special son, Dennis Wersal; grandchildren: Lucas, Hannah, Andrew, Jessica; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; infant granddaughters: Kasey and Rhandi; stepsons: Mike and Ricky Kangas; sisters, Marlene and Terri; and brother-in-law, Jim.
A special thanks to Michelle for the love and care she gave Donna in her final months. She loved you like a daughter and we couldn’t have done it without you.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm with Rev. John Koppel officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one half hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Burial: Inurnment will take place privately in the spring at Chisholm Cemetery.
