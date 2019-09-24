Donna J. Kolodji, 87, of Chisholm, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm.

She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Peoria, Ill., to Harry and Lulla Bell (Bunche) Magill. She was a graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria, Ill., and a longtime Chisholm resident. Donna was united in marriage to Lambert A. Kolodji in 1955. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and loved to cook and travel.

Donna is survived by her children: Albert Kolodji, Doris (Cory) Kolodji, Paul Kolodji, David (Alice) Kolodji; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother.

Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Fred Method as celebrant.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church on Saturday.

Burial: Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

Memorials: The family prefers memorials to the Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries