Donna E. Lanning, 88, of Mountain Iron, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Donna was born March 7, 1931, to William and Emma (Hartung) Crapser in Anoka, Minn. She was a 10-year resident of the Iron Range, and a member of the Christian Life Church in Farmington. Donna loved reading and solving crossword puzzles. She was married to Florian Lanning in Minnesota in 1949. They had seven children together — four boys and three girls.
Donna is survived by her seven children: Larry Lanning, Terry Lanning, Diane (Jonathan) Healy, Thomas Lanning, Michael Lanning, Christine Lanning, Bonnie (James) Michelau; and her siblings, Alice (Stewart) Packer and Daryl Crapser. She was loved by many including her 23 grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren as well as extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma; and her husband, Florian.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron for the excellent care of their mother and sister.
Funeral: A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Forest Hill Cemetery, in Anoka, Minn.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
