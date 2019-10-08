Donald W. Bertram, 87, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1932, to Adolph and Della (Paulley) Bertram in Penobscot Location. Donald attended Hibbing Schools and later was employed with Hibbing Taconite. Donald enjoyed time with his family, gardening and photography.
Donald is survived by his sister, Shirley (Mike) Vlatkovich of Hibbing; his nieces and nephews, Scott Vlatkovich, RSM, California, Jeff (Renee Wells) Vlatkovich, Hibbing, Jody Vlatkovich, Chisholm, and Tara and Christian Vlatkovich, Hibbing; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer Bertram; and sister, Geraldine Castagneri.
Funeral: Per Donald’s request, there will be a private memorial service held at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing at a later date.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
