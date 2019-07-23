Donald George Penn, 87, Hibbing, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 5, 1932, to George and Cornelia (Brunell) Penn. He grew up on a farm/orchard in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, moving to Maquoketa, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1950. He graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon in 1954 with a degree in math and from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with degrees in math and physics.
He served in the US Army, teaching in the guided missile program at Ft. Bliss, Texas. After teaching high school physics in Nevada, Iowa, for two years, he taught physics in the Eveleth Community College from 1959-1962, then came to the Hibbing Community College and taught until 1990.
Don was an avid pilot and a certified flight instructor for 47 years and taught a large number of area pilots. His summers and sabbaticals always involved either teaching or flying. He taught at Bemidji State University, the University of MN- Mpls., in Valdez, Alaska, 7 summers at Iowa State University and at Cornell College. His flying activities included being a bush pilot, flying an air ambulance, was a DNR Fire Patrol pilot, was on the Hibbing blast patrol for the mines and on the power line patrol for MP&L. Even after retirement Donald kept active with teaching and flying.
Don was a musician, playing many instruments, including most of the wind instruments, percussion, and handbells at several churches. He had a beautiful bass voice and sang in his church choirs, the Voices of Reason and other small groups.
He is survived by his wife of three and a half years, Sylvia (Jackie); his children, Steven (Irma) of Phoenix, Ariz., Greg (Rachel) of Ava, Mo., and Linda (Scott) Johnson of Ava, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Deborah) of Aurora, Colo., and David of Monticello, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, David, in 2018.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Visitation: Will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing, and will continue in the church Monday for one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Memorials: May be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church Heating Fund or the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
