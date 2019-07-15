Donald E. Vaia, 84, of Chisago City, Minn., died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Donald is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughters, Deborah (Christopher) and Doreen; stepdaughter, Shelby (Robert); grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: May be made to Trinity Lutheran Church’s Office Paper Supply.
Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.
