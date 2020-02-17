Donald ‘DJ’ Vanloo

Donald “DJ” Vanloo, 45, of Chisholm passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1974, in Little Falls, Minn., to Donald and Paula (Fraley) Vanloo and grew up in Chisholm, graduating from the Chisholm High School in 1993. Don married Jennifer Hill on Oct. 1, 1994, in Chisholm.

Don attended Eveleth Vo-Tech for four years and worked as a carpenter for many years and 12 years as a maintenance mechanic at Hibbing Taconite. His hobbies included spending time with family and friends; four-wheeling, horseback riding, cutting hay and firearms.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of Chisholm; three children, Cory, Eric and Nina; his parents, Donald and Paula Vanloo; sister, Paula (Jeffrey) Sisco; his mother-in-law, Lenore Hill; father-in-law, William Hill and his wife, Mary Leinon; brother-in-law, William Hill; stepbrothers and stepsisters; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral: A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Balkan Community Center, with a 3:30 p.m. funeral service with Rev. Gale Reitan officiating.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home

