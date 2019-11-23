Doloris Alice Shimek

Doloris A. Shimek, 86, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Carefree Living in Virginia.
She was born April 26, 1933 to Frank and Anna (Frye) Traeger in Hibbing. Doloris entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Joseph Shimek on July 18, 1953 in Hibbing. A homemaker by trade, Doloris enjoyed her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing. Doloris was active at St. Leo’s and also was an Eucharistic Minister. She was a den mother for Webelos Pack in Hibbing. She also volunteered many hours at the Hibbing Hospital, and enjoyed crocheting as a favorite pastime.
Doloris is survived by her children, Cheryl Perpich, Clermont, Fla., Teresa Hinkkanen, Grand Rapids, Minn., Nancy (Frank) Ostendorf, Hibbing, Robert Shimek, Northfield, Minn., and Debra (David) Maroney, Cedar, Minn.; sister, Leona Hammerbeck, Hibbing; her daughter-in-law, Connie Shimek, Northfield, Minn.; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Joe and William Shimek; husband, Joseph Shimek in 1992; her parents, Frank and Anna; four brothers, Philip, Frank Jr., Clarence and Wilfred Traeger; and her sister, Clarice Strgar-Duitt.
Funeral: Services for Doloris will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
