Dolores L. Martinson, age 87, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Dolores was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Biwabik, Minn., to Leonard and Geneva (Snyder) Thompson. She attended Eveleth High School followed by the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. In Sept. of 1951, Dolores married her husband Ronald, and together they moved to Michigan where he attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Following his graduation, they moved to the Nashwauk-Keewatin area for several years. In 1977, Dolores and Ronald settled in Hibbing.
Dolores was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing, she volunteered for the Peace Circle at OSLC and the Women’s Auxiliary at the Hospital in Hibbing. Dolores enjoyed gardening, knitting, bicycling and hiking. One particularly fond memory Dolores recalled was a trip with her mother down to the Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon at the age of 16. She continued to enjoy travelling with her mother, and later with her husband. Spending time with her grandchildren always brought her immense joy.
Dolores is survived by children, Leanne (Tim) Miller of Surprise, Ariz., Nancy Westlund of Hibbing, Gary (Denise) Martinson of Hibbing, Robert Martinson of Bear River, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her M.A. Hanna family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Geneva; husband, Ronald; and brothers, Lawrence Thompson, Kenneth Thompson and Marvin Salin.
Funeral: Service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Interment: Will be at the Eveleth Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
