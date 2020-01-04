Dolores “Dodo” Eileen Samarzja, 89, of Buhl, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Dolores was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Ellendale, N.D., to John and Esther (Schandelmeier) Rowe. She attended schools in Barnum, Hibbing and Buhl. Dolores married Steve J. Samarzja on Nov. 29, 1947, in Buhl. She worked at Herbergers as a sales associate until her retirement. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Buhl and the Buhl Women's Club.
Dolores enjoyed playing cards, deer hunting, blueberry picking, spending time at the cabin on Lake 14, fishing, sewing, cooking (she was famous for her sarmas), and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include: two daughters, Pat (Daren Hall) Samarzja of Farmington and Donna (Dick) Marks of Side Lake; one son, Steven (Rose) Samarzja of Hibbing; eight grandchildren, Kristi Hughes, T.J. Vizenor, Mark Plombon, Monica Plombon, Casey Plombon, Scott Samarzja, Amanda Samarzja and Nathan Samarzja; 11 loving great grandchildren who were the joy of her life, Mason, Brody, Riley, Wyatt, Avery, Nolan, Kamryn, Jace, Makenna, Zoe and Tia; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve; two brothers and one sister.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl. Fr. Fred Method will officiate.
Visitation: Will begin one hour prior to the service.
Burial: will be at the Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
