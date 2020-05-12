Dickie G. Murden

Dickie Gene “Papa” Murden passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was born in Sibley Township Aug. 5, 1941. He spent the majority of his life in Balsam Township where he worked the farm with his parents and brothers. He eventually settled down the road from his homestead and ran his business, Balsam Auto Recyclers, until he retired and moved to town. For the past 8 years, Dick lived in Hibbing with his son Dan and his family. Dick enjoyed his daily routines, talking to his brothers, recycling and scrapping, tinkering at his property, collecting coins, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was always ready with a pot of coffee and a smile. He was a simple man with few expectations who was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dickie is survived by his sons, Daniel (Debbie) Murden of Hibbing, William (Shane) Jeno of Hampton, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Janet Murden of Balsam Township; brothers, James (Janice) Murden of Nashwauk, Minn., Donald (Nancy) Murden of North Branch, Minn.; grandkids, Donald, Jausaun and Jestin Murden, MaKayla, Naomi, Taite, Audra, and Laine Murden, Calvin 'Reed' Jeno, James McBride; and numerous beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence; brother, George Martin; and children, Nancy Jo Murden and Robert John Murden.
Funeral: A small private interment will be held Friday, May 15, at noon at the Balsam Cemetery for immediate family and close friends.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Balsam Volunteer Fire and Rescue to support the community Dick loved so much.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
