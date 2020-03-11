Dianne M. Kolar, 78, of Hibbing, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
She was born Dec. 15, 1941 in Pool Location, Minn., to Martin and Ethel Kennedy. She worked as an Activity Coordinator at Golden Crest Nursing Home and Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she retired in 2018. Dianne was a devoted member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she volunteered often. She loved spending time with her family and close relatives. She also enjoyed summers at South Sturgeon Lake, spending time with the sisters at St. Scholastica Monastery, and meeting up for dinners with the “The Golden Girls.”
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo (Boola) Anderson of Kelly Lake, Minn., and Kathy (Virgil Kirklin ) Krollman of Shoreview, Minn.; two grandchildren, Jake (Desiree) Jacoboski of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., and Trisha Phillips of Hibbing; and her six great grandchildren, Jake, Ashton, Makaylah, Forrest, Claire and Britta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Patrick Kennedy; sister(s), Mary Ellen Sikich, Delores Larson, Maxine Iozzo; and daughter, Patricia Krollman.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Burial:Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
