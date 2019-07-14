Diane J. (Waseleski) Clowe, 60, of Apple Valley, Minn., peacefully passed away with family by her side at Eagan Pointe Senior Living on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Diane was born to Wallace L. and Carole J. (Butorac) Waseleski on Sept. 22, 1958, in Hibbing. Diane was a strong, loving, caring, hardworking and beautiful person. She’d live life to the fullest. She’d most definitely tell you like it is, no matter what, as she would say, “it is what it is.” These are just a few of the many reasons she was loved so dearly. Diane managed to fill her 60 short years here on earth with more adventures, fun, laughter and caring more than most. Although we’ll miss Diane more than words can say, heaven most definitely gained a true angel.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kevin Clowe of Apple Valley, Minn.; her children, Kasey Clowe of Apple Valley, Minn., and Kendra (Mike) Stover of Apple Valley, Minn.; her grandchildren, Julia, Carter and Jackson Stover; her father, Wallace L. Waseleski of Hibbing; her father-in-law, Kevin Clowe of Hibbing; siblings: Lori (Kyle) Haskins, Cathy McKay, Tom Waseleski and Karen Waseleski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Carole J. Waseleski; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Clowe.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
