Dewey E. Collyard, 78, Duluth, formerly of Hibbing, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born on May 5, 1941, to Carlo and Siiri (Hapola) Collyard (Gagliardi) in Hibbing. Dewey attended Hibbing schools including the Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1959. He then attended St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minn., from 1959-1960. He later joined the Franciscan Order from 1961-1963 and during that time sang at the Washington, D.C., Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. From 1963-1967 Dewey proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman being discharged with honorable distinction. While in the Navy, he did research for venereal disease and leprosy working alongside Dr. Capt. Sam Moschella. He also was a Navy soloist in the Bluejacket Choir while in San Diego, Calif. Dewey achieved Bachelor and Master degrees in both social work and music from Mankato State College. He later was employed with the Arrowhead Nursing Home in Virginia, and most recently became the Director of Social Services at Lakehaven Nursing Home in Duluth, retiring in 2003. He was a well-known organist and soloist in both Hibbing and Superior for many years.
He is survived by his brothers, Louis (Geri) Collyard and John Collyard both of Hibbing; six nieces and nephews: Cindy (Jon) Seeba-Turkula, Mark Collyard, Pam Collyard, Lynn Hachey, and Darren Collyard, all of Hibbing, and Brian Collyard, Anchorage, Alaska; three great-nieces and nephews, Shannon Seeba, Grand Rapids, Ryan (Miae) Seeba, Washington, D.C., and Jeremy Collyard, Ansonia, Conn.; and a special cousin, Sophie Turk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl “Corky” Collyard; and sister-in-law, Carol (Middaugh) Collyard.
Funeral: Services for Dewey will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.
Burial: Interment will be in North Hibbing Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth. Dewey’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice and Infusion Therapy. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jake Powell for all the wonderful care in the recent past as well as his two dear nurses, Marcia and Carly from Fairview Hospice in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Dewey, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
