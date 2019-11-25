Dennis (Denny) Marks, 75, of Buhl, died Nov. 23, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Hibbing on Aug. 24, 1944, to Carl (Ed) and Kathryn (Kay) Marks. Denny was a proud, life-long Iron Ranger.
Denny graduated in 1962 from Martin Hughes school in Buhl, where he was a great athlete, excelling in both basketball and football. After high school, he went to work for Hanna Mining Company, working in various locations for Hanna including their research lab and ore docks on Lake Superior. He retired from Hanna in 1992 after 27 years of service.
Denny and wife Sharon were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1965. They resided in Buhl for 54 years.
There are very few people whose lives weren’t touched by Denny Marks.
On a civic level: Denny brought Kid’s Peace to the Buhl school, was part of the Mine Reclamation Project that developed the Buhl swimming beach/campground and he served on the city council and as mayor of Buhl. Denny was also on Buhl’s Nursing Home Board, helping develop the Cornerstone Villa Nursing Home and assisted living facility.
Denny served as a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver in Buhl, was chairman of the Recreation Board in Buhl and he was instrumental in bringing youth hockey to Buhl, where he coached the community’s youth for many years.
On a personal level: As a gifted wood-worker, Denny crafted projects for anyone who asked, and even for those who didn’t ask. He was known for helping everyone in town with snow removal, construction projects, and anything else that was needed. Denny was always willing and able to help.
Denny’s most recent love was for his meticulously restored, 1931 Ford Model A. Denny and Sharon enjoyed cruising across the Range and attending car shows.
The family would like to thank staff of Cornerstone Villa for the exceptional care they provided to Dennis.
Denny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; daughters, Kim Poaletti (Rick Black) of Tampa, Fla., and Stacy Houge (Jeff) of Stillwater, Minn.; siblings: Betty (Larry) Cipperly of Andover, Dick (Donna) Marks of Side Lake, Tom (Sue) Marks of Eveleth, Debra Bachel of Kinney; and grandchildren: Tony Poaletti, Brayden Houge, Mikko Houge, Adriana Houge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronald Marks.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel, Chisholm, with Rev. Anthony Craig officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Burial: Inurnment will be in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.