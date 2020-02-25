Dennis L. Newman, 87, of Chisholm died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1932, in Grand Rapids to LeRoy and Irene (Patterson) Newman. Dennis was united in marriage to Marlene A. Mallum on July 16, 1955, in Hibbing. He worked as a Drott Operator in the logging industry for many years.
Dennis loved being outdoors, enjoying fishing, four-wheeling and was a self-taught mechanic. He also enjoyed watching football, baseball and westerns. Most of all, Dennis enjoyed his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Ricky Newman of Hibbing, Jimmie (Dawn) Newman of Lake City, Minn., and Patty Jance of Balkan; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry; son-in-law, Marty Jance; his siblings; and parents.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Jim's Sports Bar in Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
