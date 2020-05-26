Delynn Marie (Morrow) Loeb, 76, of Los Gatos, Calif., and formerly of Pengilly, Cloquet and Owatonna, Minn., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Our merciful God was truly on her side as she passed suddenly, saving her from further descent into Alzheimer’s. She joined her husband of 52 years, Don “The Boss” Loeb, just two days before his birthday. We assume that she arrived early to plan his party, which has always been her nature. Rest assured she met her Savior and reunited with Don.
Del was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Faulkton, S.D., to Delmar and Evelyn (Eschenbaum) Morrow. Del graduated from Faulkton High School in 1961 and Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen in 1964, becoming a registered nurse. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Loeb, on March 17, 1965. She and Don moved to Minneapolis in 1965 where she worked at Presbyterian Hospital, before taking a break to focus on raising children. In Thief River Falls, Minn., she taught Expectant Mother and other adult classes at Northwestern Hospital. She resumed working as an RN in Owatonna, Minn., until returning to school, becoming a nurse practitioner in 1980. She used her advanced degree to become a cardiovascular intensive care nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., an experience she talked about fondly as the height of her career. Later in life, she became a Parish Nurse at Queen of Peace parish in Cloquet, along with her dear friends, Kathy Maus and Barb Little, who also worked as parish nurses in the community.
Del had a servant's heart. In addition to nursing, she spent a lifetime volunteering and supporting her family, friends, and community. She volunteered at church, in her children’s elementary school, baked thousands of goodies for swim team boosters, led an Alzheimer’s support group in Cloquet, and chaired a highly successful gala fundraiser for the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital. She supported Don through his extensive career and volunteerism, often giving up what she loved to help him follow his dreams. She could always be counted on when help was needed, be it her time, energy, or moral support. She was our family’s cheerleader and loved to help the rest of us succeed.
Del was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, sharing this passion with many friends and even visiting “the mothership” of quilting in Paducah, Ky. While we still cringe at the family photo of matching green shirts that she made, the entire family has Christmas stockings and quilts that will forever be cherished. She loved being a grandma and could often be found sitting on the floor with them playing games. Her grandkids will always remember her lemon poppyseed muffins and famous rhubarb cake.
She is survived by her two sons, LTC Troy (Brenda) and Brett (Catherine) Loeb; daughter, Dawn (David) Sullivan; grandchildren, Rachel, Heather, Lauren, Christian, Addison, Erin Cate, Grant, and Connor; one great-grandson, Caleb; sister, Kathy (Tom) Weber; brother, Dick (Deb) Morrow; brother-in-law, Allen Loeb; sister-in-law, Sarah Loeb; and special friend, Sister Therese Gutting, FSE.
Del was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and one brother-in-law, Roger Loeb.
We would like to thank Cedar Creek Alzheimer's and Dementia Care in Los Gatos, Calif., for providing an excellent home and so much love for Del since Don passed in 2017.
Funeral: A private family service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
